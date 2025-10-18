Policeman among 12 held for sex trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman was among 12 individuals arrested on suspicion of trafficking seven Indian national women for sexual exploitation, during a raid at a hotel on Jalan Ampang recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said that besides the 34-year-old police officer, the other suspects included a 63-year-old local man and ten Indian nationals, six men and four women, all aged between 21 and 58.

He explained that they were arrested in a special operation known as Ops Pintas (Sexual Exploitation), conducted by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Division (D3) at 1.00 am on Sept 30.

“On Oct 16, the investigation papers were referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers, which approved charges against five detainees, including the police officer suspected of being a member of the syndicate, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“Additionally, five foreign nationals were charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travel documents,” he said in a statement, adding that the accused were charged at the Criminal Sessions Court 9, Jalan Duta Court Complex, yesterday.

Kumar said seven Indian women, aged 25 to 40, were rescued during the raid. They had been lured to Malaysia under the false pretence of being domestic helpers, only to be forced into sex work.

“The victims were kept under tight control by the syndicate members, with some beaten and threatened for refusing to follow orders,” he said.

He delivered a stern warning that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not tolerate human trafficking, vowing that decisive action will be taken against all perpetrators, without exception.

He also urged the public to come forward with any information related to such activities by contacting their nearest police station. - Bernama