Candidate selection to contest election needs to be more dynamic - Johari

BENTONG: UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said that the selection of candidates to contest the election should not follow traditional methods, but instead be more dynamic across all parties in the Unity Government.

He emphasised that every party in the Unity Government should adopt a give-and-take approach in the selection of candidates, to ensure victory in the election.

“Political strategy includes, among other things, candidates, the suitability of the constituency, and whether we have a suitable leader in that constituency.

“If we (the party) don’t have a suitable candidate in a constituency, and there is a better candidate in the Unity Government (coalition parties), perhaps we have to give and take and be dynamic. Just because we (previously) won the seat does not mean we should stop others from participating,” he said to reporters after officiating the Bentong UMNO Division meeting, here, today.

Meanwhile, Johari, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said identified election candidates should be given training to engage with the community, including being ‘in opposition’, in constituencies where elected representatives are seen to be lacking in their responsibilities.

Asked about the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan, he said that UMNO was examining the background of the constituency.

“UMNO has decided to contest, and once we identify our candidate, we will provide more details. We have a team in UMNO conducting background research on the constituency, and other relevant factors,” said Johari.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Nenggiri state by-election on Aug 17, with nomination and early voting on Aug 3 and 13, respectively.

The casual vacancy for Nenggiri was announced after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice, in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan Constitution, from Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

Mohd Azizi’s Bersatu membership had been revoked, and the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19.