Capsized boat in Kemaman: Second body found

CHUKAI: A second body, believed to be from a fishing boat that capsized after being hit by a barge in Kemanan waters this morning was found at around 1 pm.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the body of Shahril Ismail, 50, was found by anglers in an area five nautical miles from where the boat capsized, adding that the body was brought to the Kuala Kemaman Jetty and sent to the Hospital Kemaman forensics unit for identification and autopsy.

“The first body identified as Siti Zamimah, 29 from Selayang, Selangor was found at around 7 am together with five survivors, while those still missing are Yussof ,66, from Raub, Pahang and Aina Husna Mohamad Husani, 25, from Selayang,“ he said at a media conference here today. Meanwhile, Kemaman Maritime Zone operations deputy director Muhammad Faisal Abdul Rahim said four assets from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) the marine police and the Royal Malaysian Navy with 20 personnel and officers are involved in the search for the two missing victims.

He added that the search location has been divided into three sectors managed by three of the rescue agencies.

“Based on sea currents we believe both victims are in the vicinity of where the body was found, so we will maintain the search there,” he said.