Careful consideration behind full B Licence transition programme - loke

SEREMBAN: The special transition programme which allows Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) class B1 and B2 holders to upgrade to a Full B licence, is being introduced after careful consideration of various factors, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the programme is available to B1 and B2 licence holders with over 10 years of experience who wish to upgrade to a Full B licence for riding high-powered motorcycles, provided they meet specific conditions.

“The applicant must be clear of any blacklist, outstanding summonses, transaction restrictions, serious criminal convictions, or pending issues under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“Some people request an automatic upgrade but it is not feasible. They are required to attend a two-hour course at a driving institute to ensure they are competent for the Full B licence,” he told reporters when met at the Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Aishah Rohani Academic Excellence Award ceremony.

It was also attended by Tunku Besar of Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz.

At the event, Loke, who is also Seremban Member of Parliament presented RM60,000 in aid to the school to repair some of the school’s facilities and needs.

Meanwhile, Loke said the ministry took into account experience rather than age because it was a practical and timely decision.

“If age were the sole factor, an applicant with no experience or a history of holding a B2 licence might not be suitable for the upgrade. Therefore, we have opted for a more pragmatic approach, focusing on the duration of experience with the licence,” he explained.

The media reported yesterday that holders of LMM class B1 and B2 licences with at least 10 years of experience will be eligible to participate in a special transition programme to obtain a Full B licence, beginning Oct 1.

Loke clarified that applicants must meet certain conditions, including completing and passing the transition programme and adapting to a motorcycle with a capacity of 500cc and above. This practical training at a driving institute will cost RM160.

He added that the programme includes practical riding instruction, safe driving information, and guidance on operating high-powered motorcycles.