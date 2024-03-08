A shocking video of a black Honda CRV dragging a motorcycle for 500 metres has recently went gone viral.

Posted by Facebook user Farul Aradiaq, the 18-second clip shows the CRV speeding down the road with sparks flying from the dragging motorcycle at the Taman Velox junction in Rawang, Selangor, on August 1.

Despite attempts by other road users, including a Perodua Bezza and several motorcyclists, to intervene by honking and pursuing the CRV, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Eyewitnesses suggest the driver of the CRV may have been intoxicated.

Fortunately, the motorcycle rider, who is a food delivery person, sustained only minor injuries.

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning the driver’s reckless actions and calling for severe consequences.

One user expressed their frustration, stating: “Really angry with the CRV driver. They hit the motorcycle and didn’t even stop. I request the authorities PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) to take severe action and punishment against the driver and suspend their driving licence.”

Another commented: “Even though there were no deaths, this driver should be jailed for life for their senseless offence.”