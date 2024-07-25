Central spine road 63.35 pct complete - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 63.35 per cent of the nearly 300 kilometres of the Central Spine Road (LTU) connecting the East Coast Expressway (LPT) junction in Bentong, Pahang to Kuala Krai, Kelantan has been completed.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said as of July 10, there was a delay of 0.39 per cent from the scheduled 63.74 per cent, taking into account the approved extension of time (EOT).

“The LTU project, implemented in phases since 2008, is subject to central agency approval. Eleven projects have been completed, 14 are under construction and one is in the procurement process,“ he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz regarding the status of the project and measures to reduce the delay.

Nanta said Package 1, from Kuala Krai to the Sungai Lakit Bridge, is 11.59 per cent complete; Package 2, from the Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang, 22.40 per cent complete; Package 3, from Gua Musang to Kampung Relong, 84.25 per cent complete; Package 4, from Kampung Relong to Raub, 63.69 per cent complete; and Package 5, from Raub to Bentong, has been opened to users, while Package 6, from Bentong to the LPT Junction, is 30.07 per cent complete.

“Each issue, including land acquisition, utility relocation, traffic management, labour shortage, unpredictable weather and rising material costs, will be addressed effectively following best construction practices and current regulations,“ said Nanta.

He also informed that the Ministry of Works (KKR) plans to upgrade the East-West Corridor from Pasir Puteh, Kelantan to Gerik, Perak, and from Simpang Pulai, Aring to Kenyir, Terengganu, under the 2030 Highway Network Development Plan (HNDP 2030).

Planned upgrades include the FT004 route from Kupang, Kedah to Tanah Merah, Kelantan (204 km), another FT004 stretch from Pasir Puteh to Machang – Jeli (46.3 km), FT185 from Simpang Pulai, Aring to Gua Musang (94 km) and the FT1744/FT185 segment from Chiku, Kelantan to Basung, Terengganu (39 km).

Nanta also noted that the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) and the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12) for these projects have been approved.

RP3 covers upgrading the route from Kampung Pak Badol to Kampung Banir Belikong in Pasir Puteh and replacing two bridges in Jeli.

RP4 involves upgrading the East-West Highway from Section 113 to Section 151 in Gerik, Perak.

“Additionally, projects under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) include the FT482 Pasir Puteh - Tok Bali route, involving land acquisition under RMK-12,” he said.

