ASEAN, dialogue partners prioritise Myanmar ceasefire over elections

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN and its dialogue partners have reiterated that elections in Myanmar are not a current priority, focusing instead on securing a lasting ceasefire and inclusive political dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised the need to fully implement ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus (5PC), which prioritises ending violence, delivering aid, and fostering dialogue among all stakeholders.

Mohamad stated that holding elections without broad participation would only deepen instability. “There’s no point in having a partial election. It won’t solve the problem – it will only make things worse,“ he said after chairing the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

ASEAN has consistently urged Myanmar to fully comply with the 5PC before considering elections. The bloc has appointed special envoys to engage with all factions and push for a nationwide ceasefire. “It must be expanded across Myanmar so that all its people can return to a normal life,“ Mohamad added. - Bernama