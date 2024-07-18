Chinese schools see rise in Bumiputera enrolment

PETALING JAYA: Bumiputera student enrolment in Chinese schools has increased by more than 50% over the past decade due to the opportunity to become proficient in Mandarin, a skill increasingly valuable in the global economy.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said according to the Education Ministry, student numbers rose from 11.67% in 2014 to 18.52% in 2024, while enrolment of non-Bumiputera students in Chinese schools decreased from 88.33% to 81.48% during the same period.

“Many parents recognise the value of multilingualism, particularly proficiency in Mandarin, which enhances career prospects due to its global economic importance.

“In Malaysia, parents are consciously deciding between the national curriculum and vernacular curricula, including Chinese and Tamil schools, all of which fall under the Education Ministry, and there is a perception that Chinese schools are better in providing a good education.”

Teh said Chinese schools are known for their strong academic performance and rigorous teaching methods, which offer superior learning quality, particularly in Science and Mathematics.

He added that these schools consistently achieve high scores in national examinations and international assessments, reflecting their academic excellence and emphasis on core subjects.

“The well-equipped infrastructure and organised alumni networks in these schools create a supportive learning environment, making them more attractive to parents who are increasingly willing to provide additional help to adapt to the Mandarin medium of instruction, including enrolling them in extra classes and providing necessary resources.”

ALSO READ: Parliament: Bumiputera student enrollment at SJKC nearly doubled over 10-year period - MOE

Teh said although attending Chinese schools improves future career prospects, students also encounter significant challenges, particularly the steep learning curve of mastering Mandarin, which can be especially daunting for Bumiputera students who usually do not have prior exposure to the language at home.

He said this linguistic barrier can affect their academic performance initially, and require additional language support, such as tutoring or extra classes.

“The demanding academic standards in Chinese schools, known for their rigorous teaching methods and high expectations, can be stressful for any student, but particularly for those adapting to a new language and cultural environment.

“While well-equipped facilities, such as advanced science labs, libraries, and technology resources provide excellent learning opportunities, Bumiputera students may initially struggle to make full use of these resources due to language barriers,” he said.

However, Teh said despite these challenges, the long-term benefits in terms of academic and career prospects are considerable, making Chinese schools an attractive option for many parents.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Faculty of Education lecturer Dr Anuar Ahmad said the increasing enrolment of non-Chinese students in Chinese primary schools (SJKC) has the potential to strengthen Malaysia’s identity as a plural society.

He said it is not impossible where non-Chinese students could comprise up to 50% of the total SJKC student population if the current trend continues.

“Teachers in these schools come from diverse ethnic backgrounds and have received training from national teacher training institutes, ensuring they are well equipped to teach a multicultural student body.”

Anuar said many Chinese primary schools have adapted their facilities to be inclusive, and accommodating to Muslim pupils, promoting a welcoming environment for all ethnic groups.

“By bringing together individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds, SJKCs not only offer quality education but also reflect Malaysia’s diverse society, fostering unity and cooperation among its citizens,” he said.