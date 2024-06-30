Cikgu Joo to detail ‘per-P.A.D.U-an’ aspirations to Sg Bakap voters

NIBONG TEBAL: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin will fully utilise the second week of the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign by providing voters with a detailed explanation of his manifesto.

Joohari, 60, fondly known as Cikgu Joo, said this is crucial to ensure that the electorates understand the goals and aspirations he intends to bring to the Sungai Bakap community if elected as their representative on July 6.

“I want to assure them that the outlined manifesto is achievable.

“If elected at the state assembly level, there will be a representative aligned with both the state and federal levels, and a lot can be accomplished,” he told reporters after launching his manifesto for the Sungai Bakap by-election at Taman Tasek Indah, Simpang Ampat here last night.

The former director of Institut Aminuddin Baki (northern branch) outlines four main thrusts in his manifesto, symbolised by the word per-P.A.D.U-an, which stands for P - Prasarana (Infrastructure) and Progresif (Progress); A - Akhlak, Akademik Anak Muda (Morals, Youth Academics); D - Damai (Peace); and U - Untuk Semua (For All).

Joohari said the outlined manifesto would be implemented to the best of his ability, although he acknowledged that it could not be accomplished in just one or two weeks.

“But I am confident, God willing, I can implement them within a month. Give it time as major projects involve multiple levels, not just the state constituency but also state and federal levels, so it will be phased,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.