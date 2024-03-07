Committee addressing child malnutrition emphasises first 1,000 days of life initiative

PUTRAJAYA: Consolidating the initiative of the 'First 1,000 Days of Life', which starts from early pregnancy until a child is two years old, was among the issues raised at a meeting today of the Special Committee to Combat the Double Burden of Malnutrition in Children (JKK BBMKK).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid, who chairs the committee, highlighted the emphasis on this initiative, noting that this period is critical for the cognitive development and physical growth of children.

“Also discussed was the Healthy Eating Responsibility for Women Initiative (’HER’), aimed at helping women of reproductive age improve health and nutrition status to prevent and control child nutrition issues as early as pre-birth,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that the issue of double burden malnutrition, especially among children today, is a national problem requiring cross-ministerial and agency cooperation.

Therefore, he expressed the government's commitment to promptly combat the issue of double burden malnutrition among children, including approximately 5.6 million preschool, primary school, and lower secondary school students nationwide.

The JKK BBMKK meeting also discussed the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to Combat Double Burden Malnutrition (BBM) Among Children in Malaysia 2023–2030.

The plan has 31 initiatives currently being implemented and planned through five strategies, among them strengthening nutrition governance through legislation, political commitment and stakeholder engagement, as well as improving the quality and access to nutrition services to combat the issue of double burden malnutrition among children.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the meeting also reviewed the Strategic Communication Plan through large-scale advocacy across various platforms and outreach programmes involving multiple ministries and related agencies.

“This Strategic Communication Plan targets parents, caregivers, family members, teachers, employers, friends, and the community.

“For me, this communication plan is crucial for dissemination through various conventional media platforms and social media, to enhance awareness, knowledge, and practices of the community through programme implementation across various sectors,“ he said.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid also emphasised the importance of cost-effectiveness, monitoring, and integrated commitment from all parties to ensure the successful achievement of the objectives of the National Strategic Plan to Combat Double Burden Malnutrition Among Children in Malaysia 2023–2030.