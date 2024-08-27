Company supervisor beaten unconscious by disgruntled worker

KUALA LUMPUR: A company supervisor is in intensive care at a hospital after being beaten unconscious last Saturday by a disgruntled worker and two accomplices.

The 28-year-old man suffered multiple blows to the head and hands during the assault, which took place at a workers’ hostel in Taman Ampang Utama here, and has been admitted to the Ampang Hospital, said Ampang Jaya Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail.

He also said that following a report filed by the company director, the police picked up two men and a 16-year-old boy from Bandar Bukit Puchong and Taman Putra Perdana in Puchong, Selangor, on Sunday.

One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, is believed to be the worker who assaulted the supervisor after being reprimanded over a disciplinary issue and reported to management for the loss of a cabinet at the hostel, he said.

“The two other suspects, a 24-year-old man and the teenager, are believed to have joined the worker in the assault. All three suspects tested positive for drugs,” he said, adding that the teenager had dropped out of school after Form Two and was working at a restaurant.

Mohd Azam said the police obtained a seven-day remand order yesterday for the two men while the boy was remanded for a day for investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.