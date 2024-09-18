Cops launch manhunt for inmate who escaped from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that a prison inmate receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital escaped at 3.56 pm today.

District police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) Control Centre received a report via the MERS 999 line from the hospital that an inmate was missing from his bed and believed to have escaped

He said the inmate known as A. Kalai Kumar, 27, has eight prior criminal records, including four related to narcotics.

“The police are actively tracking down the inmate,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz also appealed to members of the public with any information about the inmate to immediately report it to the Sungai Buloh IPD at 03-61561222 or the nearest police station.