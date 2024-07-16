Couple remanded on suspicion of abuse of power involving RM200,000 project

KUALA TERENGGANU: A husband and wife were remanded for six days to help in the investigation into a case of abuse of power to obtain a supply project, worth more than RM200,000.

The remand order from today to Sunday against the couple, in their 30s, was issued by Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood to allow investigations to be carried out under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to a source (MACC), the male suspect, an employee for a federal government agency in Terengganu, is believed to have misused his position in the company by proposing a quotation from his wife’s company to enable the company to obtain supply works, worth approximately RM200. 000, at his workplace.

Following this, the male suspect was arrested at his workplace at about noon yesterday, whereas his wife was nabbed about an hour later at their home.

Preliminary investigations found that the couple commited the act some time around 2022 to 2023 involving several different supply works.