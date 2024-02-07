Court postpones sentencing of pregnant babysitter charged with endangering baby

KAJANG: The Sessions Court here today postponed sentencing a caregiver at a child care centre who was charged with endangering a 17-month-old girl to Sept 24.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid set the date after lawyer S. Priyalatha, representing Nor A’in Ismail, 24, who is pregnant, informed the court that her client is expected to give birth next week.

“We request a new date for sentencing, which is after she gives birth and completes her confinement. As of today, the accused still maintains her guilty plea and the forensic and medical reports of the victim have also been completed,“ said the lawyer, adding that her client was in court today.

The court had set today for the sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan did not object to it.

On June 6, Nor A’in, who was eight months pregnant then, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing the child to conditions that could lead to physical harm at a daycare centre in Bandar Mahkota Cheras at 4.15 pm on May 28.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.