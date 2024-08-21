Criminal shot dead in Subang Jaya involved in armed robberies

SUBANG JAYA: The police confirmed that the man shot dead in a shootout at Jalan PJS 9/1 Subang Jaya, Selangor this evening was part of an armed robbery gang from an African country.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the man, in his late 30s, was driving a red Hyundai Matrix when he was ordered to stop by a Bukit Aman CID team at 6.59 pm.

The criminal then opened fire, firing five shots at the police, with two of them hitting the vehicle.

“The suspect, who is from an African country, was shot dead at the scene. His body was sent to Serdang Hospital for autopsy.

“We also found a revolver used by the criminal,” he told reporters at the location of the shootout tonight.

Mohd Shuhaily said the police have been tracking the gang for a long time, and that they had been active since 2018 and linked to 45 cases with losses of around RM8 million from 2018 till today.

The gang would operate by offering various transactions including selling jewellery, conducting foreign exchange and other investments on social media to victims.

“The criminal would meet the victim, for instance, at a hotel for the first transaction and instruct the victim to get into the vehicle after which other gang members would attack the victim on the road,” he said, adding that they were still tracking down about 10 more gang members, believed to be in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The shootout had gone viral on social media earlier today.