Customs busts syndicate smuggling in alcoholic beverages hidden behind veggies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) busted a syndicate smuggling in alcoholic beverages declared as vegetables with the seizure of two containers at North Port in Klang on June 13.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said the seizure was made at 11.30 pm by a team from the JKDM Division Central Zone Unit 1.

She said that upon inspecting the two containers, they found 8,600 litres of alcoholic beverages believed to be from China and valued at RM160,300, including taxes and duties.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to falsely declare the beverage as vegetables on the manifest form to avoid detection by the authorities.

“The syndicate hides the alcoholic drinks behind the imported vegetables like broccoli and cabbage,” she told a media conference at the Kelana Jaya Customs Complex here today.

Norlela said that a shipping representative had been called up to assist in the investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, she said the department also busted another syndicate when they seized 1.56 million sticks of white cigarettes and kretek worth RM1.35 million, including duties and taxes, on June 19.

She said the Central Zone Customs Department Cobra Unit raided an abandoned warehouse in a factory area at Batu 11, Cheras.

“The syndicate is believed to have used fake Customs stamps on the cigarettes.

“We believe they are meant to be distributed around the Klang Valley and were brought in legally through entry points by declaring the goods as legal merchandise,” she said.

Norlela urged the public to channel information on smuggling activities by contacting the Customs toll-free number at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office.