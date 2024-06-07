DAP welcomes BN’s statement to strengthen Unity Gov’t for GE16

SEREMBAN: DAP has welcomed Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s willingness to collaborate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to strengthen the Unity Government in facing the 16th General Election (GE16).

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the statement of intent also showed Ahmad Zahid’s commitment to efforts to strengthen political stability and ensure the country’s prosperity.

“Yes, we always hold discussions but have not held an official one. We welcome the statement made, it shows the commitment of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid and the BN leaders to strengthen the Unity Government,” he told reporters after presenting compassionate aid (bantuan wang ihsan) to flood victims in the Ampangan state seat in the Seremban parliamentary constituency.

The Transport Minister said the UMNO president’s stance also proved the high spirit of friendship in the government today and hoped that the collaboration in the Unity Government coalition would continue without any suspicions arising.

Loke said that in the previous state elections and the series of by-elections, the coalition’s collaboration translated well, with the understanding forged also proving crucial to ensuring victory for the candidates aligned with the Unity Government.

“We want this spirit to continue, let there be no thorn in the flesh of the Unity Government because the desire of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid shows a high spirit to unite the Unity Government and this is extremely vital to making the government’s agenda a success,” he said.

“The PH-BN collaboration in a series of by-elections showed a good understanding, (and) that sufficiently shows that the Unity Government today is solid,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was previously reported to have said that BN would continue to work with PH in facing GE16 although BN and PH will contest using their own symbols in the election.