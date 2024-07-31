‘Datuk’ among three detained by MACC for alleged RM110 million bribes

PUTRAJAYA: An individual with the title ‘Datuk’ is among three people detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly accepting nearly RM110 million in bribes related to a housing project.

According to sources, the three men, aged between 40 and 60, were detained when they appeared at the MACC headquarters here between 6.30 and 7.00 pm yesterday.

“The individual with the ‘Datuk’ title is a former officer of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB).

“Another individual also came forward to provide a statement but was released on MACC bail after his statement was recorded,“ the source said.

The sources added that all the suspects are believed to have received bribes from a construction company in exchange for conspiring to sign an additional development agreement related to the Kuantan People’s Aspiration Housing Development Project without the approval of SPNB’s board of directors.

“The signed agreement is believed to contain biased clauses, causing SPNB to incur losses amounting to tens of millions of ringgit,“ said the source.

All the suspects have been remanded for five days until Aug 3, after the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court approved MACC’s request for a remand order.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC’s Investigation Division senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the detentions.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.