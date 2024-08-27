DBKL confirms drain collapse in Kampung Kerinchi

PETALING JAYA: A section of drain and surrounding ground collapsed along Jalan Pantai Permai in Kampung Kerinchi, resulting in a large hole on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) acknowledged the incident through a post on their official Facebook page.

In their statement, it also said:

“Initial work such as installing safety ropes, water barriers, and cones was carried out at the site on August 26, 2024, at 10 p.m.”

This comes after a 48-year-old Indian national woman was swallowed up by a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here on Friday. She was walking to a nearby temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in.

The victim is yet to be found amidst ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operation.