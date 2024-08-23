Woman reportedly trapped in sinkhole incident in front of Masjid India

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indian national woman is reported to have been trapped following a sinkhole incident in front of Masjid India here today.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said the victim is believed to be a tourist, though no further details are available.

“Rescue operations are ongoing, and any updates will be provided in due course,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received a call about the incident at 8.22 am.

Fifteen personnel and two vehicles from the Titiwangsa and Hang Tuah stations were dispatched to the scene in front of Malayan Mansion on Jalan Masjid India, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the woman trapped and buried in the eight-metre-deep sinkhole is 48 years old, and rescue operations are ongoing.

“The Special Operations, Tactical and Rescue team and the JBPM K9 unit are on-site, and updates will be provided as they become available,” it said.