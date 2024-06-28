Death sentence for plantation worker who killed brother

SEREMBAN: A plantation worker was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for the murder of his younger brother four years ago.

Judge Datuk Rohani Ismail handed down the sentence on K. Paramasivam, 49, after finding the man guilty of the charge.

Paramasivam is charged with killing K. Tanjong Tuan, 40, at an oil palm plantation in Linsum, Rantau here between 11 am and 1 pm on June 8, 2020.

Earlier, during mitigation, lawyer Raftfizi (rpt: Raftfizi) Zainal Abidin, representing Paramasivam, requested the court to impose a prison sentence and whipping on his client on the grounds that the incident was unintentional.

He also had no previous record and regretted his action, said the lawyer.

However, deputy public prosecutor Ala’uddin Baharom requested the death sentence taking into account that the victim was his biological brother and that the murder was premeditated based on the injuries found on the victim.

“The incident did not happen at the house of the accused or the victim, but at an oil palm plantation, which showed that the accused had planned it by asking the victim to go there.

“There were 13 injuries, comprising 12 lacerations and one abrasion including on the victim’s neck, back and chest. A sharp weapon was brought to the plantation and used in the murder, showing that the act was premeditated,” he said, adding that the victim was also left at the scene until the decomposed body was found by the public.

A total of 21 witnesses were called to testify during the trial which began on April 3, 2023.