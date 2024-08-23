Decision on Rosmah’s bid to drop 17 charges to be known on Sept 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the third representation submitted by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for her 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges to be dropped will be known on Sept 6.

The representation is to drop her 12 charges involving more than RM7 million and five other charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Rosmah’s counsel Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin informed trial judge K. Muniandy that both parties have reached an agreement concerning the representation sent by his client and currently awaiting paperwork to be finalised before it was submitted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed.

“It’s just a matter of the documentation to be finalised before we can proceed with the order from the court,” said Ahmad Akram.

Muniandy then set Sept 6 for parties to inform the court of the final decision.

This is the third representation sent by the 72-year-old Rosmah. The first and second representations were submitted on May 3 and Aug 18 respectively last year, but they have yet to be decided by the AGC.

The wife of the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak also filed an application to be acquitted and discharged of all 17 charges on Oct 4, 2020.

She is alleged to have committed all the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Natural Rubber Building Branch, Jalan Ampang between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at IRB Office in Government Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

So far, two witnesses have testified in the trial, which started on Aug 24 last year.