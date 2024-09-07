Dewan Rakyat: Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency Bill tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency Bill 2024 to establish the agency was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill was tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and will be presented for a second reading at the same Dewan Rakyat meeting.

According to the blue text published on the Parliament’s website, the bill, among other things, explains the proposed functions and powers of MCBA related to border control and protection in addition to making provisions for related matters.

It also proposed that if an offence is committed under any written law of the State of Sabah or Sarawak, the enforcement, investigation and prosecution of the offence will be carried out by the respective state authorities.

IIt was earlier reported that, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the handing over of MCBA’s terms of reference document as a coordinator between security and enforcement agencies on national border control and protection to six ministries and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Through the Terms of Reference Document, it is reported that the MCBA will coordinate any special operations activities related to the control and protection of the national border involving strategic partner departments and agencies that are in line with the law, effective through meetings held as appropriate.

During the presentation of Budget 2024 in October last year, Anwar announced the establishment of SBA (now MCBA) as part of an initiative to strengthen the level of national defence and security preparedness.