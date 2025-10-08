The final player line-up for the SJM Macao Open 2025 has been confirmed, featuring some of golf’s biggest names, regional stars, and rising young talents.

Taking place from 16-19 October at the scenic Macau Golf & Country Club, the tournament is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association.

Among the favorites competing for the coveted title are former world number one and 1999 champion Lee Westwood, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im from South Korea, defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan who won his third Asian Tour title last month, Chinese number one Li Haotong, and Taichi Kho, a gold medalist at the 2023 Asian Games and the first player from Hong Kong, China, to win an Asian Tour event at the 2023 World City Championship.

The USD 1 million event will also feature reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin. The 13-time tour winner finished tied for fourth here last year and aims to impress the crowd with his ball-striking skills as he looks to secure a spot in one of the final groups on Sunday, 19 October.

Three Thai players have held aloft the famous Macao Open trophy since its inception in 1998. Pavit Tangkamolprasert, winner of the 2016 Macao Open, is in fine form coming into the SJM Macao Open with a third-place finish at the Jakarta International Championship last week. The 36-year-old will be looking to become the fourth player to win the Macao Open twice.

Malaysia will have four players in the field, with Ervin Chang, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Marcus Lim and Galven Green hoping to give their seasons a boost with strong performances. Chang and Shahriffuddin will be making their third successive starts in the event, while Lim and Green are debuting.

The highly competitive field this year will also feature 15-year-old Hong Kong squad member Ethan Tian Jun and regional pro Brian O’Dovonan. Launched last year to nurture emerging golfing talent, this year’s SJM Macao Open Qualifier Tournament took place on 29 September, with the top two finishers earning spots in the main event.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans will be able to track their favorite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.