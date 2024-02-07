Dewan Rakyat offers condolences to Dr Syed Husin Ali’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today expressed its condolences to the family of a former Senate member, Dr Syed Husin Ali, who died last Saturday (June 29).

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, when conveying this before the Minister’s Question Time (MQT), said Syed Husin, 88, was a senator from 2009 to 2015.

“He was a well-known political figure who persistently fought for social justice and an academician, who was a pioneer in the field of sociology in the country. He was also one of the founders of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“We pray that Allah SWT blesses him and places him among the pious and faithful,” he said and called on Muslims in the house to recite the “Al-Fatihah”, while the non-Muslims observe a minute of silence in remembrance of the deceased.

Syed Husin, who was PKR Advisory Council deputy chairman, died at Selayang Hospital