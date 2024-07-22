Dewan Rakyat speaker to visit Peninsula State legislative assemblies from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will undertake a working visit to state legislative assemblies in Peninsular Malaysia from tomorrow until Aug 13, in preparation for the 2024 Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Speakers’ Pre-Conference scheduled for September.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Parliament announced that the visit aims to enhance dialogue and exchange of views between Johari and state assembly speakers in Peninsular Malaysia, with discussions focused on identifying challenges in the management of state assembly meetings and strengthening the country’s legislative institutions.

“This initiative is ultimately aimed at developing an effective, responsible and transparent legislative institution. It seeks to ensure a responsive and inclusive decision-making process with broad participation and representation,“ read the statement.

“To bring Parliament closer to the people is also a key agenda of the Malaysian Parliament and a vision of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to ensure that Malaysians understand the concept of nationhood, including the main functions of a legislative institution and the role of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker in the legislative process,” it added.

The visit will commence with Johari’s meeting with Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof and Melaka state assembly speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Johari is scheduled to meet with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and state assembly speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman.