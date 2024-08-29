Digital Ministry plays key role in encouraging modern farming, empowering agriculture sector - Gobind

GEORGETOWN: The Ministry of Digital is key in advancing modern farming by collaborating and fostering collaborations between stakeholders and ecosystem partners to empower the national agriculture sector digitally.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted the Malaysia Digital AgTech3 initiative, managed by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), which integrates cutting-edge digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics (BDA), artificial intelligence (AI), and drone technology.

“The Malaysia Digital AgTech aims to enhance productivity, enhance quality, boost income, reduce operational costs, optimise plantations, and encourage greater participation.

“Some of the Digital AgTech pilot projects include smart fertigation, smart water monitoring and drone technology. Ultimately, such an initiative will boost the nation’s digital economy,” he said in his speech at the collaboration ceremony between BoomGrow and CelcomDigi here today.

Gobind emphasised that the success of this digital transformation in agriculture depends on strong collaborations among various stakeholders.

The minister said by digitalising farming methods, he is confident that the agriculture sector would be able to contribute more to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The agriculture sector in Malaysia contributed 7.2 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of this year, a substantial increase from 1.7 per cent in the first quarter,” he said.

Gobind also lauded BoomGrow, Malaysia’s first 5G-connected vertical farm, which has achieved remarkable results in growing vegetables in containers.

The produce from one container can match the output of an acre in an outdoor farm.

Gobind said not only is it fresher and tastier, but such innovations also hold the potential to address food security both locally and globally, thanks to technology.

He concluded by emphasising the broader impact of these technological advancements.

“Such technological revolutions will not only preserve our environment but also secure our food supply, strengthen our economy, and elevate Malaysia as a leader in sustainable agriculture across Southeast Asia.

“I have been told that AI and IoT are among the technologies that will be showcased at the 100th edition of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) next month. I hope this will encourage more farmers to adapt and adopt digital initiatives,” he added.

MAHA will be held from Sept 11 to 22 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor.