Disabled man attacked, neck slashed in Kluang

PETALING JAYA: A 32-year-old man with disabilities sustained a neck injury after he was attacked outside a tuck shop in Taman Kluang Barat yesterday.

According to New Straits Times, Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh reported that the incident occurred at 1.30pm.

The victim, who holds an OKU MyKad, is in stable condition after receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

The suspect, a 45-year-old with prior drug and criminal offences, was arrested at a petrol station near Taman Bersatu, Kluang four hours after the assault.

Having tested positive for morphine, the suspect admitted to the attack during questioning. A pocket knife was reportedly used, but the motive remains unknown.

It is learnt that the suspect is currently under remand while investigations continue under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, the offence carries a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both if found guilty.