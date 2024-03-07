Disabled man charged with murder of mother

JEMPOL: A disabled man was charged at the Bahau Magistrate’s Court here today, with the murder of his mother last month.

The charge was read before Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak, however, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Lai Jun Yong, 33, is accused of causing the death of Chew Sok Ha, 63, at a housing estate in Bahau at 11.55 am on June 25, and was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Farahidah Zool Beri requested that the accused be sent to Hospital Permai, Johor, for a mental assessment under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Norshazwani granted the request to determine if he has any mental issues and scheduled the case mention for Aug 5.

On June 25, Jempol District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook reported that the accused, who holds a disabled person’s card, and his mother were believed to have argued and struggled before the elderly woman was found unconscious in their home’s compound.