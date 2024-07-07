Murugiah, Asojan retain MIC Vice President posts with Nelson as new face

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk T. Murugiah and Datuk M. Asojan, have defended their MIC vice-president posts, while Senator Datuk Dr R. Nelson emerged as the new face for the position in the election of the party’s top leadership for the 2024-2027 term.

The results was announced by MIC Election Committee deputy chairman and MIC Legal Adviser Datuk M. Selva here today.

Nelson was previously a member of the Central Working Committee (CWC).

In addition, of the 44 candidates who contested for the CWC position, 21 of them were elected members for the same period.

Among those selected as CWC members were Datuk S.Tamilvanan, D.Vincent, D.Andrew, Datuk P. Kamalanathan, Datuk S.Marathamuthu, Datuk M.Karuppanan, Dr T.Novalan, G.Raman and Datuk Dr. S. Ananthan

The voting process for MIC’s highest office took place at the central MIC headquarters and all states starting at 1pm, yesterday with the nomination process carried out last month.

Earlier, Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran and former Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan successfully defended their positions as MIC president and MIC deputy president respectively after winning unopposed.

For the MIC wing positions, S. Shatesh Kumar and K. Amarveen Malairaja, respectively, won unopposed to lead Putera MIC as chief and deputy head for the term 2024-2027 while Kemelah assemblywoman N. Saraswati won Wanita MIC chief and Dr P. Thanaletchumy, the Wanita deputy head unopposed.