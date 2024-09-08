DOE: Chinese national faces RM10m fine for river pollution

PUTRAJAYA: A Chinese national faces a RM10 million fine and mandatory prison sentence of up to five years for the charge of releasing chemical waste into inland waterways, near the industrial area of ​​Jalan Kampung Orang Asli in Kuang, Selangor last month.

Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar said the 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty after the charge against him was read before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin at the Selayang Sessions Court, Selangor today.

According to the charge, the accused is charged with committing the act which caused the odour pollution incident and stoppages of the Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (WTP) Phases 1, 2 and 3 on July 23, he said.

Wan Abdul Latiff said the charge was made under Section 25(3) of the Environmental Quality Act (Amendment) 2024 (AKAS) which is read together with Section 25(1) of the same act.

He said the prosecution was led by Selangor deputy prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin together with DOE deputy prosecutor Nurliyana R Azmi.

“Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin did not allow bail application for the accused and set Sept 10 for document submission,” he said in a statement here today.

On July 23, the media reported that more than 1,000 locations in seven regions in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions following the shutdown of four WTPs as a result of incidents of odour pollution in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah, Selangor.

Wan Abdul Latiff said strict action under AKAS will be imposed on any party including industry players who are found to be polluting the environment.

AKAS 1974 which was amended and came into effect on July 7, 2024 has given priority to the amendment of punishments, fines, and penalties involving a range of fines between RM5,000 and RM10 million in addition to mandatory imprisonment not exceeding five years.

The compound rate was also increased from a maximum of RM2,000 to not more than 50 per cent of the maximum fine for related offences.