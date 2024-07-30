Don’t worry about reported presence of CCG ship in South China Sea - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised fishermen and anglers in the South China Sea not to worry about the reported presence of a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel, particularly around Beting Patinggi Ali.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid,” he said briefly when asked by reporters about local fishermen’s concerns regarding the sighting of the vessel in the South China Sea.

He said this after officiating at the National Security Month 2024 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and National Security director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

Media reports said fishermen felt intimidated by the presence of the CCG ship, which made it difficult for them to carry out their activities.

Beting Patinggi Ali is located 84 nautical miles (155 km) from the coast of Miri, Sarawak, and within Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Defence Ministry had previously emphasised that the Royal Malaysian Navy continuously monitors six of Malaysia’s maritime areas, including the Straits of Malacca, South China Sea, Sulawesi Sea and Sulu Sea, to detect suspicious vessels and foreign warships.