Tun Musa Aman calls for thorough, transparent investigation into Zara Qairina’s death

KOTA KINABALU: Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman has directed the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Istana Seri Kinabalu stressed that the investigation must be conducted with impartiality, free from fear or favour, and be grounded in truth and justice.

“The post-mortem was conducted yesterday, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities await the results.

“Every aspect of the case must be thoroughly examined. Seeking justice is not an act of revenge; rather, it is a command from Allah SWT to protect the vulnerable and to hold the guilty accountable,” the palace said in a statement, today.

Istana Seri Kinabalu also urged all parties to allow the legal process to proceed fairly, and to support Zara Qairina’s family in their pursuit of answers and justice.

Therefore, the palace urged the public, especially social media users, to refrain from speculation, spreading baseless allegations, or promoting conspiracy theories related to the case.

The statement emphasised that such actions could undermine the integrity of the investigation, and deepen the pain of Zara’s grieving family.

“Tun Musa and Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, along with the entire nation, extend their deepest condolences and sympathy to Zara’s family, praying that they are granted strength and patience in facing this trial,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a state-level tahlil recitation for Zara Qairina will be held this Thursday (Aug 14), after Maghrib prayer, at the Bandaraya Mosque, here. A similar event will also be conducted simultaneously at all mosques and surau throughout the state, on that day.

The statement added that Tun Musa encourages Muslims to attend the event, while non-Muslims are invited to offer prayers for Zara Qairina according to their own beliefs. He also emphasised that the safety and welfare of children must always be a priority for everyone.

“Tun Musa prays that Allah SWT will grant her a place among the righteous and asks for strength for us to protect our children and prevent such tragedies from recurring,” the statement said.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said that the body of Zara Qairina needed to be exhumed, to allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

The AGC added that further police investigations were necessary, to ensure a thorough examination of all aspects of the case.

Following this, on Saturday, the teenager’s body was exhumed from the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, and taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for the post-mortem. Her remains were reburied at the same cemetery early this morning.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17.

The student had been taken to the hospital after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory, in Papar, at 4 am on July 16. - Bernama