PETALING JAYA: The wife of renowned actor and comedian Harith Iskander, Dr Jezamine Lim, has confirmed filing for divorce at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court.

According to Berita Harian, Dr. Jezamine did not deny it and confirmed filing for the divorce application against Harith last month.

“Yes, I have filed for divorce. I don’t remember the exact date of the application, but it was about a month ago,“ she told the Malay daily.

When asked about the reason for filing for divorce, she was not ready to share details about her personal issues.

“I have no comment. Perhaps I will talk about it later,“ she said briefly.

According to sources, Dr. Jezamine and Harith’s divorce case is scheduled for hearing in court later this month.

Meanwhile, Harith, 58, when contacted for confirmation, chose not to comment further.

“I have no comments on this matter,“ he said.

Harith and Dr. Jezamine, 41, tied the knot on June 12, 2010.

The couple have three children namely, Zander Xayne, 14, Alessandra Jayne, 11 and Zydane Zayne, 9.