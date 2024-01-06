Dr Wan Azizah launches MADANI-themed children’s books

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister, today launched six children’s books that incorporate Malaysia MADANI values, in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) 2024 here.

The books are published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka in collaboration with the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (KASIH Malaysia).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is KASIH Malaysia chairman, said these books are a holistic educational approach to instilling positive values among the younger generation through easily understandable language.

“We want to educate our children so they become more creative, innovative, and courageous in making changes.

“We also aim to instill high levels of compassion, dignity, trustworthiness, and responsibility, as well as emphasising a balance between worldly and spiritual aspects. These values reflect that we Malaysians are a civilised society that practises Eastern values,“ she said when launching the books.