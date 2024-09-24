Dr Zaliha encourages more Pakistani investments in Malaysia’s food sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly opened Pakistani restaurant in Jalan Raja Laut can attract more Pakistanis to invest in Malaysia, particularly in the food industry, while also highlighting its potential as a remarkable tourism draw for the country, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking during the launch of the Gawala Food Mall today, she said this was largely due to Malaysia’s reputation as a melting pot of cultures, food, and people.

“I am glad to see many Pakistanis investing in Malaysia, in the food industry as well as in garments and other sectors. I welcome more Pakistanis to visit Malaysia and invest in our beautiful country.

“Being a Muslim country, sourcing halal meats and condiments is not an issue. Plus, having a local community that is open to trying all types of food makes us a very attractive destination,” she said in her speech.

Zaliha also highlighted the diversity of cuisines served under one roof, catering to both local and international palates.

“This would also strengthen ties between the locals, foreigners residing here, as well as those visiting from abroad,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gawala Food Mall chairman Muhammad Saeed Asad Mukhtar said he saw the opportunity to open a Pakistani restaurant here after visiting Malaysia frequently over the past 10 years.

“Whenever I came here, I saw many opportunities in the food business because tourism is very active in Malaysia. We wanted to open a good restaurant for Pakistanis, as there are so many living here, as well as for Indians, Bangladeshis, and locals,” he told Bernama, adding that their specialty is Beef Pulao.

Besides Gulab Jamun, the most popular sweet from Pakistan, which he believes will captivate people’s taste buds, Muhammad Saeed is confident that the local community will enjoy the restaurant’s offerings, as they suit Malaysian tastes.

“Generally, the spiciness of the food can appeal to the locals, and we think Malaysians like spicy food,” he said, adding that the restaurant is open daily from 10 am to 2 am.