Dream home now within reach

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Tagar Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Berhad, proudly announces the official launch of Berjaya Flagship Affordable Homes (BFAH) – Pangsapuri Azalea.

Pangsapuri Azalea features a highly functional layout within a well-established and thriving community, making it an ideal choice for first-time home buyers.

Recognising the challenges faced by first-time buyers in the real estate market today, Pangsapuri Azalea offers an attractive entry point into homeownership.

The development provides 402 units, each encompassing 900 square feet, competitively priced at RM250,000 per unit, allowing first-time buyers to invest in a high-quality property without the financial strain often associated with purchasing a home.

The homes are uniquely designed with five rooms and four bathrooms, offering more space and versatility compared with typical affordable housing options.

This makes Pangsapuri Azalea especially appealing to young families or individuals planning for future growth.

One of the standout features of the apartment is the innovative dual-key concept, which includes two separate living spaces within a single unit, each with its own entrance.

The dual-key concept offers significant advantages among others, in which there are separate living areas allowing extended families to live together while maintaining privacy and independence.

The additional space can also be used as a home office, providing a quiet and separate area for remote work and it can also serve as a guest suite, offering comfort and privacy for visitors.

“Pangsapuri Azalea is not only an excellent choice for homeownership but also perfectly suited for first-time home buyers.

“Located in an area with excellent amenities and transport links, properties in Subang Heights offer exceptional value for money, ensuring a great start in the housing market,” said Berjaya Land Berhad Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

Proximity to shopping centers, international schools and medical facilities makes Pangsapuri Azalea a highly attractive residential area.

“The ongoing development and growth in Subang Heights indicate a positive outlook for property prices in the area, making this an opportune moment for first-time buyers to enter the market,” he said.

Strategically situated in Subang Heights, Pangsapuri Azalea is surrounded by various amenities, including shopping centres and hypermarkets such as Subang Parade, Empire Shopping Gallery, AEON Big Subang Jaya, AEON Mall Shah Alam and Mydin Hypermarket Subang Jaya.

The area also boasts renowned international schools such as Sri KDU International School Subang Jaya, Sri Kuala Lumpur and HIS International School.

Residents would benefit from proximity to premier medical facilities including KPJ Subang, Subang Jaya Medical Centre and MSU Medical Centre.

The neighbourhood is also conveniently close to various eateries and banks.

Those who are looking for an affordable and functional home, submit your application today to https://ehartanah.lphs.gov.my/lphs/www/index.php?id=4&page_id=19&projekid=1626. For more information contact the sales team at 011-1722 7069.