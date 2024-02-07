East Zone MADANI Rakyat programme in Kuantan to promote rural products, tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: Products by rural entrepreneurs are expected among the main attractions at the East Zone 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) to be held at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan for three days beginning this Friday (July 5).

Rural Entrepreneur Development Division secretary of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) Zaflin Pakwanteh said KKDW as the lead ministry for the MADANI Rakyat Programme, will highlight the development of rural entrepreneurs.

“This time, we are bringing more rural entrepreneurs because we want to give them a platform, space and opportunity to market, sell and introduce their products.

“InsyaAllah, we want to get a large crowd at the programme so that they can see and buy products by our entrepreneurs,“ he said when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

The ministry, he said, will also promote rural tourism products and activities

Citing the Kelantan Selatan Development Authority (KESEDAR), which is participating in the programme, Zaflin said the agency is holding top-spinning and rebana ubi demonstrations and competitions, as well as sepak takraw game.

“We also have agencies from Terengganu which are currently promoting Lake Kenyir. We are bringing Lake Kenyir to PMR for visitors to know the place and its products, such as the Herbal Park, better.

“Apart from that, there will be Orang Asli villages, where Orang Asli houses of the Semaq Beri, Semai and Batek tribes will be highlighted, as well as other activities by the Orang Asli community,” he said.

Zaflin said there will also be booths by other agencies, including the police, which is expected to offer discounts on traffic summonses.

There will also be exhibitions featuring assets and services provided by the various participating government departments and agencies, as well as a career carnival.

The East Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 program is scheduled to be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 6.

More information on the programme can be obtained at the portal https://malaysiamadani.gov.my