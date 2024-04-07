Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat starts tomorrow, offering over 180 services to public

KUALA LUMPUR: The Eastern Zone’s MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme will commence tomorrow and run until Sunday at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, Pahang and will bring more than 180 services from federal and state government ministries and agencies directly to the public.

Covering Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, the programme is expected to attract over 300,000 visitors.

The Eastern Zone’s MADANI Rakyat 2024 focuses on activities related to public well-being, unity, tourism, agriculture, and food security. It also provides the community with the opportunity to submit views and suggestions for improving the quality of government services.

Various attractions await visitors, including a career carnival offering over 1,700 job opportunities, as well as exhibitions and services related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Other highlights include the MADANI Sale with discounts of up to 30 per cent, selected traffic summons discount of up to 50 per cent by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and 1,000 helmets will be given out daily in exchange for used helmets.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see exhibitions of assets from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the PDRM, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Animal lovers, especially children, can get up close to two elephants brought from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre (PKGK) in Lanchang and participate in activities at the petting zoo.

Visitors are also invited to attend the ‘Forum Perdana: Hijrah Membina Masyarakat MADANI’ at 8.30 pm tomorrow, featuring Zakaria Othman as the moderator and three religious leaders - Pahang deputy mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin, Prof Dr Sharifah Hayaati Syed Ismail from the Academy of Islamic Studies at Universiti Malaya, and preacher Harryanto Rizal Rokman.

For those seeking entertainment, the PATA TIMO Concert will be held at 9 pm on Sunday, featuring singers such as Siti Nordiana, Datuk DJ Dave, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Aina Abdul, and Wany Hasrita.

To ensure smooth traffic, the Pahang government will provide free shuttle buses every 15 minutes from Darul Makmur Stadium and Serambi Teruntum.

The Eastern Zone’s MADANI Rakyat, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) with strategic cooperation from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Pahang government, is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday.

The MADANI Rakyat 2024 is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme, which was held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in December last year.