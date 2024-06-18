Elderly man cheated of RM17,220 in online MPV purchase scam

SIBU: An elderly man suffered a loss of RM17,220 after being duped in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) purchase via social media earlier this month.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the ship mechanic, in his 70s, lodged a police report yesterday, claiming that the amount was paid into two local bank accounts provided by a suspect named Sam Low.

In a statement today, Zulkipli said the victim claimed that Sam Low offered the MPV for RM60,000 through an advertisement on WhatsApp, and to expedite the purchase, the victim was asked to make an initial payment into the two accounts.

Attracted by the offer, the victim made five online transactions between June 8 and 15 this year, totaling RM17,220.

“After the payments were made, the suspect instructed the victim to make another payment of RM3,500, causing the victim to become suspicious and realise he had been scammed. The victim then lodged a police report,” he said.