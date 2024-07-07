Elderly man loses RM400,900 in investment scam

BATU PAHAT: A 64-year-old man lost RM400,900 after being deceived by a scam syndicate promoting a non-existent digital currency investment scheme.

Acting Batu Pahat district police chief, Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said the case started in March when the victim interacted with an unknown individual on Facebook.

He said the victim then continued communication with the suspect via WhatsApp, where he was offered to invest in digital currency through kakauet.com.

“The victim entered his information into the platform and was promised significant profits by the suspect.

“Subsequently, the victim made money transfers to eight different accounts between April 3 and June 18, totalling RM400,900,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulanuar added that the victim eventually received a message from the suspect alleging that the United States Department of the Treasury had seized his investment account and that he needed to pay three per cent of the investment amount to reclaim it.

“The victim did not comply with the demand as he suspected he had been scammed. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.