CyCraft Launches XecGuard: LLM Firewall for Trustworthy AI

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2025 - CyCraft, a leading AI cybersecurity firm, today announced the global launch of XecGuard, the industry’s first plug-and-play LoRA security module purpose-built to defend Large Language Models (LLMs). XecGuard’s introduction marks a pivotal moment for secure, trustworthy AI, addressing the critical security challenges posed by the rapid adoption of LLMs.

Trustworthy AI Matters

The transformative power of Large Language Models (LLMs) brings significant security uncertainty, requiring enterprises to urgently safeguard their AI models from malicious attacks like prompt injection, prompt extraction, and jailbreak attempts. Historically, AI security has been an “optional add-on” rather than a fundamental feature, leaving valuable AI and data exposed. This oversight can compromise sensitive data, undermine service stability, and erode customer trust. CyCraft emphasizes that “AI security must be a standard feature—not an optional add-on,“ believing it’s paramount for delivering stable and trustworthy intelligent services.

The Imminent Need for Proactive AI Defense

The need for immediate and effective AI security is more critical than ever before. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in core business operations, the attack surface expands exponentially, making proactive defenses an absolute necessity. CyCraft has leveraged its extensive “battle-tested expertise across critical domains—including government, finance, and high-tech manufacturing” to precisely address these emerging AI-specific threats. The development of XecGuard signifies a shift from “using AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges” to now “using AI to protect AI” , ensuring that security and resilience are embedded from day one.

“AI security must be a standard feature—not an optional add-on,“ stated Benson Wu, CEO, highlighting XecGuard’s resilience and integration of experience from defending critical sectors. Jeremy Chiu, CTO and Co-Founder, emphasized, “In the past, we used AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges; now, we’re using AI to protect AI,“ adding that XecGuard enables enterprises to confidently adopt AI and deliver trustworthy services. PK Tsung, CISO, concluded, “With XecGuard, we’re empowering enterprises to embed security and resilience from day one” as part of their vision for the world’s most advanced AI security platform.

CyCraft’s Solution: XecGuard Empowers Secure AI Deployment

CyCraft leads with the global launch of XecGuard, the industry’s first plug-and-play LoRA security module purpose-built to defend LLMs. XecGuard provides robust protection against prompt injection, prompt extraction, and jailbreak attacks, ensuring enterprise-grade resilience for AI models. Its seamless deployment allows instant integration with any LLM without architectural modification, delivering powerful autonomous defense out of the box. XecGuard is available as a SaaS, an OpenAI-compatible LLM firewall on your cloud (e.g., AWS or Cloudflare Workers AI), or an embedded firewall for on-premises, NVIDIA-powered custom LLM servers. Rigorously validated on major open-source models like Llama 3B, Qwen3 4B, Gemma3 4B, and DeepSeek 8B, it consistently improves security resilience while preserving core performance, enabling even small models to achieve protection comparable to large commercial-grade systems.

Real-world validation through collaboration with APMIC, an NVIDIA partner, integrated XecGuard into the F1 open-source model, demonstrating an average 17.3% improvement in overall security defense scores and up to 30.1% in specific attack scenarios via LLM Red Teaming exercises. With XecGuard and the Safety LLM service, CyCraft delivers enterprise-grade AI security, accelerating the adoption of resilient and trustworthy AI across industries, empowering organizations to deploy AI securely, protect sensitive data, and drive innovation with confidence.

To learn more about how XecGuard can protect your LLMs and to request a demo, visit: www.cycraft.com/en/xecguard

https://www.cycraft.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cycraft/

https://x.com/cycraft_corp

Hashtag: #CyCraft #LLMFirewall #AISecurity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.