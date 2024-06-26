Elderly woman found dead after altercation with son in Bahau

SEREMBAN: An elderly woman was found dead after allegedly quarrelling with her son, who has mental health issues, at a house in Bahau near here on Tuesday (June 25).

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said they received information about the incident at 11.55am.

He said that initial investigations found that the 63-year-old woman was found lying unconscious on the floor.

“The 33-year-old suspect is the victim’s eldest son and a holder of a mental disability card. They are believed to have had an argument and a scuffle, with no injuries caused by sharp weapons.

“Following this, the police arrested the man at the house, and the cause of the incident is still being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The victim’s body was sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital,” he said in a statement on the same day.

Hoo said a remand application for the suspect will be made at the Bahau Magistrate’s Court tomorrow and advised the public not to circulate images of the victim.

