Unemployed man charged with killing mother

IPOH: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his mother at a house in Taman Restu Jaya, Bercham on June 12.

K. S. Sugan, 36, nodded in understanding after the charge against him was read out in Tamil before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused was charged with killing S. Indra, 60, at a house in Taman Restu Jaya between 1 am and 9.30 am on June 12.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment up to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed Aug 20 for mention.

Media previously reported that the body of the elderly woman was found covered in blood in a house two weeks ago.

The post-mortem revealed injuries to the victim’s head and neck caused by blunt trauma, leading the case to be classified as murder.