KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no increase in electricity tariffs for all users in the peninsula from this Monday (July 1) until Dec 31, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

PETRA, in a statement issued today, stated that the matter was agreed by the government yesterday.

It's a decision that reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people continues to be guaranteed by ensuring domestic consumers continue to be protected through the targeted implementation of electricity subsidies, said the ministry.

It said the government has also agreed to lower the surcharge by 1 sen/kWh for street lighting category (tariff G and G1) under the supervision of the local authorities (PBT) for the same period so that they (PBT) can provide comprehensive lighting services in public areas.

As for commercial and industrial users, it said, they will experience a reduction in the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) rate of 1 sen/kWh from July to December 2024.

“The government hopes that the reduction in the ICPT surcharge rate for this category can continue to maintain the stability of the price of goods in the market while supporting the government’s efforts to encourage investment in Malaysia, thereby increasing employment opportunities for the people and stimulate the national economy,“ read the statement.

According to PETRA, the targeted electricity subsidy to be borne by the government from July to December this year amounted to RM2.192 billion.

The ministry believes implementing the targeted electricity subsidy is the best approach to reduce the government's subsidy commitment so that the allocation can be channelled to other forms of assistance to the people.

In addition, it also allows the government to continue to improve public infrastructure, and healthcare and support the country's education sector, it said.

The government, it said, also continues to remain committed to ensuring the welfare of the low-income group through the RM40 Electricity Rebate Programme for electricity users in the hardcore poor category who are registered with the e-Kasih System, which involves an allocation of RM55 million this year.

Electricity users can check their eligibility status on the website https://semakanrebat.petra.gov.my/apps/public/index.php or at the nearest utility store

“Although there is no increase in electricity tariffs in the peninsula until December this year, users are advised to always use electricity prudently and practice energy efficient practices.

“Under the SAVE 4.0 Programme, consumers can receive an e-rebate of up to RM400 for the purchase of energy-efficient refrigerators and air conditioners that are rated 4 or 5 stars by the Energy Commission (ST),“ said the ministry.

Consumers are also encouraged to participate in the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels for their respective residential buildings under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) Programme.

It also said that under the new Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS), new users of the NEM programme who submit their applications to the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) on and after April 1 this year will receive a rebate of RM1,000 to RM4,000/kwAC.

“Users can see the amount of electricity subsidy provided by the government in their respective monthly electricity bills,” said PETRA, adding that the government hoped that the electricity subsidy would help ease the cost of living for the people.

In a related development, PETRA said the government, in a decision made last June 20, agreed to adjust the electricity tariff for NUR Power Sdn Bhd (NUR) in Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP), Kedah, which was implemented under the ICPT mechanism, from July 1 to Dec 31 be carried out in a targeted manner.

“It involves domestic users with electricity consumption of 1,500 kWh and below (≤1,500 kWh), who will not be charged any surcharge, while domestic users with electricity consumption above 1,500 kWh (>1,500 kWh) will be charged a surcharge at a rate of 5.50sen/kWh.

“Non-domestic users will be charged a surcharge rate of 5.50 sen/kWh,“ according to the statement.

For consumers in the Federal Territory of Labuan, PETRA said that the federal government has agreed to set the electricity tariff based on the rate set by the Sabah government users in the state for the period from July 2024 to December 2027.

Announcements and official statements related to this matter can be downloaded on the ECoS website at the link https://ecos.gov.my/announcement/announcement-99-sesb-users-will- not-be-affected-electricity-tariff-adjustment,” it said.