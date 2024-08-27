Enforcement assistant arrested for accepting bribes from diesel smugglers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested and remanded an enforcement assistant in Kuching on suspicions of receiving bribes from diesel smugglers operating in Sibu.

An MACC source said that the man, in his 40s, has been remanded for six days till Sept 2 today after being arrested at the Sarawak MACC office at 3.25 pm yesterday after showing up to record his statement.

“The arrest follows Op Litre conducted by the MACC special operations division on a diesel storage depot in Sungai Bidut, Sibu on Sunday.

“The suspect is believed to have accepted bribes from the syndicate to protect its diesel smuggling operation and not to take any legal action,” they said.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

Three men and two women were arrested in the Op Liter raid on Sunday for their involvment in misappropriating subsidised diesel meant for fishermen, during which two barges, several tanks containing 1.6 million litres of diesel and RM3.7 million were seized.