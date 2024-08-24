Enforcement officer remanded three days over bribery

GEORGE TOWN: An enforcement officer from a local agency has been remanded for three days until Aug 25 to assist in the investigation into allegations of soliciting RM6,500 bribes for helping to resolve a case related to cockfight gambling.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested around 4 pm yesterday.

According to a source, the officer allegedly committed the offence recently during the bail process of the complainant along with 12 other friends.

“The suspect allegedly asked for RM500 from each individual, totalling RM6,500. However, only about RM5,000 in cash was found during the arrest,” said the source