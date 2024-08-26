EPF appoints govt’s former chief secretary as chairman, effective Sept 1, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has appointed Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as its new chairman, effective Sept 1, 2024.

Mohd Zuki, previously the 15th chief secretary to the government, will be taking over from Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, who has held the post since May 1, 2020, the EPF said in a statement today.

“The EPF board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ahmad Badri for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions.

“At the same time, the board would like to welcome and congratulate Mohd Zuki, whose extensive experience in the government sector and strategic direction will continue to drive the EPF to greater heights,” it said.