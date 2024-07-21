PETALING JAYA: Two individuals including a female Inspector who was suspended from duty were called in to record their statements with the police to assist in the probe of regarding the cyberbullying against the social media influencer Esha or also known as Rajeswary Appahu.

According to Harian Metro, Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said all three individuals have yet to provide their statements.

Two individuals were contacted by the police but did not provide their statements yet.

Earlier, a business owner’s statement was recorded following a report lodged by the victim’s mother against those who cyberbullied her daughter.

Her mother, Puspa P Rajagopal, 56, lodged a report on July 12 involving two men and a woman who reportedly uploaded videos about her.

Rajeswary was found dead after reporting threats and intimidation made against her at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) on July 5.

This is following two TikTok accounts @dulalbrothers and @Alphaquinnisha who edited Rajeswary’s picture in the background of their respective videos.

Both parties were investigated by the police to which they were charged with committing communications offences causing the Rajeswary’s death.

A lorry driver B.Sathiskumar, 40, unrepresented during the trial, was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 509 of the Penal Code on June 30.

He pled guilty to uttering lewd comments on his TikTok video posted by @dulal_brothers_360 and claimed trial to a second charge of insulting Rajeswary’s mother, PR Puspa, 56 with the same TikTok account.

A re-mention of his case was fixed by the court for Aug 16 to allow him legal representation during the next proceedings.

The @alphaquinnisha account owner, welfare home owner P. Shalini, 35, was only fined RM100 by the Magistrate’s Court after she pled guilty to inciting anger and disrupting the peace after hurling abusive words in her video in regards to the victim.

Shalini paid off the fine after the Magistrate ordered her to serve a seven days in jail if she did not pay the fine.

Her charge was under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, carrying a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.