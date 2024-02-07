ESSCOM seizes homemade air rifles, syabu in plantation raid, arrests two Indonesians

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) detained two Indonesian men and seized three homemade air rifles along with 50 pellets in a raid on a plantation on Jalan Jeroco here yesterday.

ESSCOM commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said that in the raid, which took place between noon and 3 pm, the ESSCOM Special Team also seized 87.53 grammes of Syabu worth RM24,500, as well as 10 cockfighting spurs, machetes and axes.

“The swift action of the ESSCOM Special Team in raiding the drug den at the plantation reflects ESSCOM’s commitment and assurance in curbing cross-border crime.

“Both detainees have been handed over to the Kinabatangan district police headquarters for further investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Victor also encouraged the public to relay any crime-related information to the ESSCOM Operations Centre by contacting 089-863181 or via WhatsApp at 011-63311072.

He added that the well-being of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESS ZONE) can be enhanced through the information provided, thereby assisting ESSCOM and enforcement agencies in combating crimes, including piracy and smuggling.